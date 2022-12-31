Can USC land Bronny James in the spring?

Bronny James, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

James, a 6’3 190-pound senior combo guard, has yet to make a decision on his basketball future. While his father was the presumptive No. 1 pick from the time he was a junior, entering the NBA straight out of high school, Bronny will choose between a slew of NCAA scholarship offers or perhaps the G League for his next step.

USC is a major factor in the recruiting of Bronny James in his senior season. The Sierra Canyon (Calabasas, Calif.) native has received official offers from Memphis, Ohio State, USC, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina and Oregon.

The 18-year-old, won’t “likely won’t sign until the spring,” Forbes Sports’ Adam Zagoria reported.

The final date of the NCAA early signing period was Nov. 16, so James already missed that window. Look for him to sign after the season is over.

BRONNY JAMES REVERSE OOP‼️🚀 pic.twitter.com/0iWPv3Hxop — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 22, 2022

Bronny James has been 𝙙𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙩 so far this week in Portland at #LSI26, averaging 20.5ppg on an absurd 76.2 FG% (16-21) & 81.8 3FG% (9-11) in just 33 total minutes played through Sierra Canyon’s first two games. He’s also yet to turn the ball over. Some visual evidence ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UfmtxY6iaf — Pro Insight™️ (@_proinsight) December 29, 2022

