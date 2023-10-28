USC lacks a traditional power forward and might have to play two centers at times

USC has an elite backcourt, which means it will play smaller lineups for a good portion of the coming season. However, big lineups could serve a purpose for the Trojans. Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated explained:

“There would be a lot of benefits for USC to play bigger and try to dominate people on the glass, protect the rim, especially given how good a rim protector Josh Morgan is,” Sweeney said. “I also think they are at least athletic enough and mobile enough that they hold their own switching onto the perimeter against smaller guys at the four. They’re going to have to be able to play both ways. I think they do lack that traditional four. I think that will hurt them at times this year just because of teams able to exploit matchups at that spot. But optionality is a good thing, and I think USC has the opportunity to play multiple ways, which a lot of teams wish they had.”

