USC’s Kliff Kingsbury emerges as candidate for Houston job after Dana Holgorsen is fired

Matt Zemek
·3 min read

The University of Houston fired head coach Dana Holgorsen on Sunday morning. The spins of the coaching carousel are creating all sorts of possibilities, and some of them could involve USC.

One is that Kliff Kingsbury could become the next Houston head coach.

Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle included Kingsbury on a list of candidates to replace Holgorsen:

“He’s familiar with UH as a former co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2010-11) and served as OC/QBs coach at Texas A&M during Johnny Manziel’s Heisman Trophy season in 2012. Along with Manziel, Kingsbury has worked with notable quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Caleb Williams, Case Keenum, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes. One bonus: Kingsbury is still being paid from his NFL job until 2027 after being fired just 10 months after signing a six-year extension.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire