Will USC keep Ja’Kobi Lane, or will he leave for another Pac-12 school?

Ja’Kobi Lane is a four-star wide receiver recruit hailing from Red Mountain Mesa High School in Arizona. He holds 17 offers. Some of the schools which offered him: the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, Utah Utes, Colorado Buffaloes, Texas A&M Aggies, Arizona State, Texas, and USC.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior is the top-ranked wide receiver in the state of Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ latest rankings. The four-star-rated recruit committed to play at USC in August.

Ja’kobi Lane recorded 56 catches for 748 yards and nine scores in the 2022 season.

Keep in mind that Lane is the only USC commit in the 2023 class who has yet to sign his National Letter of Intent.

If Lane joins, it would be an even more impressive USC WR class that includes Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon, who are two of the top five ranked receivers in the country for the 2023 class.

Look for Oregon and Arizona State to be a factor if he decides to not attend USC.

My prediction is Lane will flip to Arizona State and stay home, but for now it’s USC for Lane until further notice.

Looks like there's a lot of smoke for Ja'Kobi Lane is heading to ASU.#FightOn pic.twitter.com/5iYkfN9ygz — Eddie O (@SquadNation619) December 21, 2022

As it stands now #USC commit Ja’Kobi Lane has yet to sign. Lane’s Twitter account has been deactivated. — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) December 21, 2022

