USC’s Kamari Ramsey makes 2024 Lott Impact Trophy Watch List

USC football player Kamari Ramsey will be expected to give Doug Belk, D’Anton Lynn, and the Trojans’ defense a lift in the secondary. Outside observers think he will do just that. Getting preseason recognition is a sign that football analysts take a player — and his potential — very seriously. Ramsey was named to the 42-man 2024 edition of the Lott Impact Trophy Watch List. It’s only the preseason, but it is still a notable turn of events, and a welcome one at that.

Per a recent USC athletics release, Kamari “Ramsey transferred to USC in the spring of 2024 from UCLA. Last season, he played for USC’s newly appointed defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn. Ramsey recorded 40 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, 5 PBUs and 1 INT while starting in all 11 games that he appeared in during the 2023 season.”

If Ramsey lives up to the advance billing and the preseason buzz, USC will take a crucial step toward creating a top-40 defense in the FBS. If the Trojans can reach that relatively modest standard of performance, they will have a very good team which will have a chance to do something special in 2024.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire