USC's Kaitlyn won the 100-yard breaststroke title at the 2024 Pac-12 Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash. on March 1, 2024. Dobler becomes the seventh swimmer in conference history to win four-straight Pac-12 titles in an event after her first place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.