USC’s Kaitlyn Davis selected by New York Liberty in 2024 WNBA draft

The USC Trojans were able to get two WNBA draft selections this year. There are only 36 draft picks. McKenzie Forbes managed to become a top-30 pick, going to the Los Angeles Sparks at No. 28. Kaitlyn Davis, a teammate of Forbes this past season with USC women’s basketball, went at pick No. 35 to the New York Liberty.

The neat part of this story is that while Forbes stays in Los Angeles, Davis goes back to New York, where she played at Columbia University before transferring to USC. Davis should feel right at home with the Liberty, where she can become a role player on a talented roster. Davis is a willing rebounder and defender. She loves doing the kinds of things which don’t show up in a box score. Davis’s hard work and high basketball IQ helped JuJu Watkins, Forbes, and the rest of the Trojans go to the Elite Eight this past season. Davis got key rebounds late in victories over Arizona and then against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. Those rebounds set up huge 3-point baskets which rescued the Trojans helped them get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Everyone got to see how valuable Davis was to the Women of Troy. Now we’ll see if those same winning qualities can boost the Liberty in the WNBA. We wish Kaitlyn Davis the very best in the pro game.

Let’s go Nerds. New York Liberty nab former-Columbia-star turned-USC-standout Kaitlyn Davis; she joins Harvard grad McKenzie Forbes on the WNBA draft board. https://t.co/oI3D4MRXY7 — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) April 16, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire