USC’s Justin Dedich snubbed in All-Pac-12 First Team selections

The reality was and is obvious: Justin Dedich is an elite offensive lineman. He was part of a strong starting five which — when healthy — was part of a Star Wars offense. He helped Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy. He helped USC win 11 games with a deficient defense. Notably and crucially within the context of this discussion, his injury against Oregon State coincided with USC’s worst offensive performance of the season.

By any measurement, Dedich was as good as it gets in the Pac-12 last year among offensive linemen. He chose to come back for a 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This should have been an absolute slam-dunk choice for preseason All-Pac-12 First Team offensive lineman in 2023.

Nope. Dedich was relegated to the second team, one of the more conspicuous snubs of the All-Pac-12 preseason selections.

USC fans and insiders know this was one of the more jarring revelations from the All-Pac-12 teams, but they also know it’s a great way to crush any inclinations toward complacency or overconfidence heading into the Trojans’ last Pac-12 season.

If people in the Pac-12 are going to doubt Justin Dedich, he and his fellow USC offensive linemen will have a response to that on the field this fall.

Dedich will have the final say, not anyone else.

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire