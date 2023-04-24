USC just landed the most underrated running back of the 2024 class

Bryan Jackson is the nation’s 457th-ranked prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. He visited USC earlier this month, which seemingly locked in his commitment.

At McKinney (Texas), Bryan Jackson has tallied some impressive numbers in his last two seasons. He rushed for 973 yards and 13 scores on 203 carries in one season, with 1,647 yards and 23 touchdowns in the other.

We wrote this about Jackson’s commitment when it became official:

“Class of 2024 three-star running back Bryan Jackson, from McKinney, Texas, committed to USC late Friday night. The Texas ties on Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff are well-known. It is and will continue to be important for the Trojans to recruit in the state of Texas. This adds to the stable of running backs the Trojans will have next year. It also gives USC momentum and more of a recruiting foothold in Texas. This achieves a number of goals for a program which will change conferences, moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, in 2024.”

Here is what stands out in Jackson’s game to me. This is what will make him thrive in Riley’s offense:

Very physical runner; keeps his legs churning on contact. Rarely goes down with the first hit. Lowers shoulder into defenders and shows pure determination with natural running skills to break free and stiff-arm and spin move to dodge tacklers.

Demonstrated the ability to track the ball over his shoulder. Good flexibility and balance to adjust to the poorly thrown pass. Good vision and patience for screens. He thrives in the passing game.

Jackson has all the tool and size to be a complete back for USC in the near future. I think if he sticks around into his second or third year at USC, he will be a starter and future first-team all-conference running back.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ RB Bryan Jackson Commits to #USC❕✌🏼 He’s the third Texas RB to commit to Kiel McDonald the past 12 months ⬆️ 🗞️ https://t.co/u1VhKXj2bA via @On3USC #FightOn pic.twitter.com/WixNukzQZJ — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) April 22, 2023

More 2022 NFL Draft!

USC CB Chris Steele declares for 2022 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire