USC jumps eight spots in national recruiting rankings before Sunday lunch

The USC Trojans knew this was a big recruiting weekend. The excitement is palpable in Los Angeles because of a belief — which seems well-founded — that a big recruiting haul is about to emerge.

The program had already pulled in Dakoda Fields. Then Donte Williams got even more work done in the USC secondary, landing Marcelles Williams from St. John Bosco on Sunday morning.

USC heads into the Big Ten needing an emphatic statement on the recruiting trail. Rising eight spots in the national Class of 2024 recruiting rankings before noon Pacific time on Sunday seems like a good start.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

USC has risen from No. 19 to No. 11 with the Marcelles Williams commitment. Stop and realize that several more recruits are expected to commit to USC in the coming days.

The success of the program under Lincoln Riley, the quality of staffing and experience within the program, and the attractiveness of Los Angeles as a place to play football are all coming together to form a knockout sales pitch toward recruits.

One wonders where USC’s 2024 class ranking will be at the end of the week.

#USC now holds commitments from Marcelles Williams and Dakoda Fields, two of the top three cornerback prospects out of California. The class jumps from No. 19 to No. 11 in the nation: https://t.co/ySMk9gNl4Q @ThePeristyle — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 18, 2023

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire