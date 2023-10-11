USC’s Jamil Muhammad builds his NFL draft stock

Each week during the season, On3 Sports talks to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy to identify 2024 NFL draft prospects whose stock is on the rise.

USC’s Jamil Muhammad was named one of eight seniors generating buzz among Nagy and the Senior Bowl staff coming out of Week 6.

Muhammad posted five tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and an additional QB hurry during USC’s 43-41 overtime win over Arizona. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Georgia State transfer has 10 tackles for loss and six sacks in the Trojans’ last five games.

“The Georgia State transfer has been a huge portal find for Trojans,” Nagy said. “Had another huge game in an unexpectedly close 43-41 OT win over Arizona. Already has twice as many TFLs this year for USC (10.0) than he had all of last season for Georgia State (5.0) ands sack total is up from 1.5 a year ago to six this season. Has at least one sack in each of the past five games. He’s ‘popped’ on tape every game the Senior Bowl has looked at this fall.”

