USC isn’t thrilled to go to the Holiday Bowl, but Louisville is a better opponent than Liberty for Oregon

It could have been worse, everybody. USC could have had to go to El Paso for the Sun Bowl. That would have reminded USC fans of the absolutely miserable time the Trojans had there over a decade ago against Georgia Tech. Lane Kiffin’s team no-showed, setting the table for Kiffin’s tarmac exit in the 2013 season.

It could have been worse for USC. Not only did the Trojans not go to El Paso, they also got a pretty good opponent, the Louisville Cardinals. USC actually got a bowl opponent better than what Oregon received for going to the New Year’s Six and the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks were saddled with the Liberty Flames. No one will want to either watch or attend that game. USC-Louisville is better by comparison.

Yet, we can be honest: With Caleb Williams not playing in this game and D’Anton Lynn not coaching USC’s defense in this game, there really isn’t a whole lot to look forward to. The one real highlight is seeing Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson play quarterback. Other than that, there isn’t a whole lot to get jazzed up about. Reaction to the matchup proves it:

THE SITE

they call it san-dee-ay-goh… 😅✌️ pic.twitter.com/N0DpcrTBzt — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 3, 2023

GAME INFO

PAC-12 QBS

HE GONE

Well, I can't imagine this will excite anyone. Including Caleb Williams https://t.co/pEXtNLXHNR — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) December 3, 2023

WE'RE NOT CONVINCED

Lincoln Riley could end the season on a 4 game losing streak and finish 7-6. He won’t have Caleb but this game should be important to him. https://t.co/ahTPl7sm6A — Chip Murphy (@ChipMurphy7) December 3, 2023

VACATION OR BUSINESS TRIP?

THE END

LET’S go!!! One last ride with the boys this year! ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼 https://t.co/8p1NUoh3g6 — WestCoastBraves (@WestCoastBraves) December 3, 2023

MAYBE LOUISVILLE FANS

Oregon State in Sun Bowl made more sense anyhow. Folks at Holiday Bowl HQ already counting the bills from USC fans – regardless of whether Caleb plays https://t.co/3sybolqHHM — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) December 3, 2023

WITH JACK PLUMMER?

Oh man they’re gonna score 49 on us aren’t they https://t.co/U1XLxe4qBw — Thousand Oaks Native szn (@OWGRstan) December 3, 2023

NO ONE IS EXCITED

EL PASO WOULD HAVE BEEN WORSE

The Holiday Bowl is a worst-case scenario for Lincoln Riley. Louisville is 10-3 and will be motivated for their trip to San Diego. USC? Well . . . — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) December 3, 2023

THE MURPH!

The last time that USC played in the Holiday Bowl they got whooped by Iowa. It was the last game ever to be played in Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego). We were there. https://t.co/XONYl5U2zT pic.twitter.com/ChBuZR0AIN — Chris Fore (@chriscfore) December 3, 2023

PAIN

I’m intrigued to go. But we’ve lost our last 3 and i was at Cal could’ve easily been 6 straight 😞 https://t.co/sKUZ3vvFAs — Monsta (@Marquaviis1) December 3, 2023

NOT THE BEST SCENARIO

I can’t wait to play USC without Caleb Williams in the Holiday Bowl🙄 — Barstool Louisville (@BarstoolCards) December 3, 2023

BETTER THAN LIBERTY!

Even USC received a top-notch bowl opponent in the Holiday Bowl. ( USC vs Louisville ) — Oregon Duck FB News (@DuckFBNews) December 3, 2023

YES

Though not a New Years 6 game, UofL vs USC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego sounds nice! Great traditional powerhouse opponent in one of Americas greatest cities and climates especially in late December! — Andrew Hammond (@AndrewHammond22) December 3, 2023

COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE!

Are the USC Trojans football team staying home in the state of California for the Holiday Bowl? Yes, they are. https://t.co/lRdkY8OvBU — Kenneth Zinke (@kennethfzinke) December 4, 2023

MAYBE

USC V LOUISVILLE IN THE HOLIDAY BOWL! (Dec.27)🔥🏆 This one is gonna be fun! Fight on!✌️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Fbyds140ta — omar (@omarrgallegos) December 3, 2023

NOT CLEMSON

USC VS CLEMSON in the holiday bowl 👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/zT3ETSFeVf — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 3, 2023

