USC isn’t thrilled to go to the Holiday Bowl, but Louisville is a better opponent than Liberty for Oregon

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read
1

It could have been worse, everybody. USC could have had to go to El Paso for the Sun Bowl. That would have reminded USC fans of the absolutely miserable time the Trojans had there over a decade ago against Georgia Tech. Lane Kiffin’s team no-showed, setting the table for Kiffin’s tarmac exit in the 2013 season.

It could have been worse for USC. Not only did the Trojans not go to El Paso, they also got a pretty good opponent, the Louisville Cardinals. USC actually got a bowl opponent better than what Oregon received for going to the New Year’s Six and the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks were saddled with the Liberty Flames. No one will want to either watch or attend that game. USC-Louisville is better by comparison.

Yet, we can be honest: With Caleb Williams not playing in this game and D’Anton Lynn not coaching USC’s defense in this game, there really isn’t a whole lot to look forward to. The one real highlight is seeing Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson play quarterback. Other than that, there isn’t a whole lot to get jazzed up about. Reaction to the matchup proves it:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire