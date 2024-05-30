USC isn’t getting defensive tackles but has added depth at receiver

Senior receiver Charles Ross of San Jose State will move to the USC Trojans football program in the transfer portal to add some depth for the Men of Troy on offense.

The Harbor City (California) native played his high school ball at Culver City. Before signing with the Nevada Wolfpack in the 2019 class, Ross played in eight games for Nevada after redshirting his first year in the program. He caught four passes for 37 yards in that season.

He entered the transfer portal, transferred to San Jose State in 2021 and played for the Spartans the last three seasons.

In 2021 Ross played in nine games and caught 25 passes for 305 yards. The following season he played in six games and had 14 grabs for 204 yards.

In his last season Ross had season highs in games played (12), receptions (26) and receiving yards (347) for the San Jose State Spartans. He played well for SJSU against USC in the 2023 season opener.

The Trojans are looking to replace transfers Mario Williams and Raleek Brown and NFL draft picks Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire