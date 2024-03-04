USC’s Isaiah Collier wins fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awad, presented by Nextiva
USC’s Isaiah Collier won his fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awad, presented by Nextiva. Powered USC to a road split through Washington, averaging 27.5 points on 62 percent shooting (23-37) in just 29.0 minutes per game. Led all players with 24 points (9-17 FG) and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a narrow 75-72 loss at Washington State. Went off for career-best 31 points (14-20 FG, 3-5 3FG), including eight of Trojans' final 10, to will USC to 82-75 victory at Washington. Currently paces all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring (16.9 ppg), assists (4.1 apg), steals (1.57 spg) and field goal percentage (49.6%).