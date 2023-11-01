USC’s Isaiah Collier named preseason CBS Sports Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

The USC Trojans have a ton of hype, and all eyes await to see what happens with Bronny James after an unfortunate cardiac incident.

Nonetheless, the talent is still overflowing on the roster, and one big newcomer is Bronny’s teammate, five-star freshman Isaiah Collier. Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports picked Collier as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, and here’s what he wrote:

“Collier was a relatively late riser in the 2023 class. He was ranked in the 20s and 30s for a majority of his high school career before skyrocketing into the No. 2 slot in the final 247Sports Class of 2023 rankings. Collier has a chance to be the best freshman in college basketball because of the role he’s expected to take on from Day 1 at USC. Collier was one of the best passers in high school basketball and his facilitating is considered his greatest strength as a player. His style of play complements Ellis in the backcourt well because he is one of the top-scoring guards in the country. Collier is certainly in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.”

There is a lot to like about what Collier brings to the table, and it’s worth noting that Salerno also picked the Trojans to finish second in the Pac-12 behind Arizona.

