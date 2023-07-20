USC’s Isaiah Collier identified as top-tier contender for 2024 Wooden Award

After a recent USC basketball practice, Trojan coaches couldn’t say enough good things about the No. 1 recruit in the country in the 2023 cycle, Isaiah Collier.

We wrote:

“A few Trojan assistants spoke about the talent Collier brings to the team, beginning with Jay Morris.

“’Very tough, he has the measurables,’ Morris said. ‘I think he’s a player that you put on the court day one and let him do what he does.’

“Chris Capko, another USC assistant, raved about Collier and his old-school style.

“’A lot of people like playing with Isaiah. Isaiah is an old-school point guard in terms of pass-first, get others involved,’ Capko said.

“Assistant coach Eric Mobley weighed in. He has been impressed with one specific part of Collier’s game — his passing. ‘His passing ability is off the chart. His ability to see the floor and paint the picture,’ Mobley said.”

This guy is the real meal deal. Now, there are Wooden Award preseason projections to back it up.

Shotgun Spratling of USC’s 247Sports site has noted that Collier is one of 10 top contenders for the award given to the best player in college basketball.

Here are the 10 candidates, with an attached note about an upcoming showcase for Collier and USC:

TOP WOODEN AWARD CONTENDERS: ZACH EDEY, PURDUE

Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Demetre Roberts (2) makes a layup in front of Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Edey was part of a Purdue team which lost as a No. 1 seed to a No. 16 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The last time a No. 1 seed lost to a 16 seed, Virginia responded the very next year by winning the national title. Edey wants to write that same story with Purdue. He is the reigning 2023 Wooden Award winner, too.

KYLE FILIPOWSKI, DUKE

Duke evolved in Year 1 under new coach Jon Scheyer. Filipowski will try to take the next step in that evolution this coming season.

HUNTER DICKINSON, KANSAS

What are the differences between playing for Coach Bill Self and Coach Juwan Howard? Hunter Dickinson breaks it down ⤵️#RockChalk #CollegeBasketball pic.twitter.com/vYw2pNRsJV — Rock Chalk (@gorockchalk) July 15, 2023

Dickinson left the Big Ten to go to Kansas. His transfer leaves Michigan much weaker, and it gives KU a chance to make another run at another national title under Bill Self.

ARMANDO BACOT, NORTH CAROLINA

Mar 5, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) celebrate a win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels won 94-81. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bacot made the 2022 national title game with North Carolina. After the Tar Heels endured a hugely disappointing 2023 season, Bacot wants one more year of college ball to make a run at the brass ring in Chapel Hill.

Advertisement

OUMAR BALLO, ARIZONA

Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu (3) and guard Drew Peterson (13) defend as forward Kobe Johnson (0) fouls Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

If Ballo wins the Wooden Award in 2024, it probably means Arizona beat out USC for the Pac-12 title. Obviously, this is the player USC fans don’t want to win the Wooden Award.

TYLER KOLEK, MARQUETTE

Marquette All-American Tyler Kolek bringing basketball camp to Wilmot in July https://t.co/3FMw8zjGgP via @Kenosha_News — Mike Ramczyk (@mikeramczyk17) July 12, 2023

Marquette is a preseason top-10 team, and Kolek is the central engine for coach Shaka Smart’s group.

MAX ABMAS, TEXAS

Mar 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Abmas transferred from Oral Roberts to give Texas an elite scorer and a real chance of making the Final Four.

Advertisement

CALEB LOVE, ARIZONA

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) in the second half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Love transferred from North Carolina to Michigan, but that move fell through. Love’s Plan B was Tucson, where he will join the Wildcats. Love is a very inconsistent shooter, but if he ever learns how to shoot consistently, his ceiling will soar and he becomes a top-five player in the country.

TYSON WALKER, MICHIGAN STATE

Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) flexes after being fouled by USC Trojans guard Tre White (22) during the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Tyson Walker knocked USC out of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Michigan State is a 2024 Final Four contender. The idea of the two teams meeting in a national semifinal next April in Glendale is not ludicrous.

Advertisement

ISAIAH COLLIER, USC

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Isaiah Collier (4) and McDonald’s All American East guard D.J. Wagner (21) pose with the MVP Trophy after the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Collier and USC go to Greece and Croatia for a European tour from August 5-15. He and the Trojans will begin to play live games together and begin the learning process which will carry them into the November 6 season opener against Kansas State in Las Vegas.

