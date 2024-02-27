USC’s Isaiah Collier on his comeback from injury, playing with Bronny James & and future aspirations

Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek chats with the USC guard about returning from a hand injury, the Trojans' struggles this season, and his experience playing alongside Bronny James. Isaiah Collier joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Powerade.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: I'm Krysten Peek here with USC guard, Isaiah Collier, in partnership with Powerade. Isaiah, I'm so happy to see you back on the court. How's your hand doing? Are you back to 100%?

ISAIAH COLLIER: Everything's good. I'm back to 100% So, I took rehab real serious. And, you know, I'm back to good now.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Well, you hit the ground running and made an impact right away in your first few games back, averaging, I think it was close to 20 points and 5 assists. What do you credit that to? I know you mentioned the rehab. But were you able to watch game film and just get more familiar with the system so you were able to impact the game right away?

ISAIAH COLLIER: I definitely credit that to my staff for helping me through this process, to be honest, as far as rehab, film and conditioning-wise, too. So, it was great.

KRYSTEN PEEK: I know you were instrumental a year ago in recruiting Bronny to USC. How has it been playing alongside him this year?

ISAIAH COLLIER: It's been great. We've had that bond. I mean, the whole team has that bond together as far as just with everybody in the locker room. So, I mean, it's great playing with each one of the guys in the locker room. And we're just looking forward to gelling together and making a run.

KRYSTEN PEEK: What have you learned? And how have you grown as a player, just through all the ups and downs and adversity this year?

ISAIAH COLLIER: I've grown a lot, you know? I haven't really lost like this before. So, I mean, it's a learning process for me. I mean, it's a learning process for all of us, to be honest. I'm sure nobody has lost like this before. But I mean, it happens. I mean, it's part of the game. And it's just going to be how to overcome-- how the team overcomes.

KRYSTEN PEEK: What's the key for USC to finish strong and to make a run in the PAC 12 tournament?

ISAIAH COLLIER: Being ourselves, buying into defense, and rebounding the basketball. It's going to help us a lot.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Where are you hoping to personally show the NBA scouts that are making you a priority now that you're back on the court and to close out the season?

ISAIAH COLLIER: That we can win. I mean, that I could win. So, I mean, it's just coming back, helping the team as best as I can, just being that leader on the floor.

KRYSTEN PEEK: I mean, you're known for getting downhill. And you're such a powerful guard. You excel with that big guard mentality. But how have you seen your outside shot progress? Because I know that was an area of development coming into your freshman year.

ISAIAH COLLIER: I mean, it's come a long way. I trust it a lot, even though you hear the talks or whatever. But I mean, I trust my jump shot. I mean, I believe every shot is going to go in.

KRYSTEN PEEK: You partnered with Powerade. Can you tell me more about that and what you're doing with them?

ISAIAH COLLIER: It's definitely great as far as just [INAUDIBLE] from Powerade itself. You've been drinking Powerade since you was younger. And then, to partner with [INAUDIBLE] coming from Georgia, I mean, it's great. So, I mean, it was a great experience as far as shooting the commercial and things like that. So, I mean, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

KRYSTEN PEEK: All right, Isaiah, well, thank you so much. And good luck the rest of the season with USC.

