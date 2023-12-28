USC interim safeties coach Taylor Mays makes huge impression in Holiday Bowl

In the cover photo for this story, you can see Taylor Mays — in a USC uniform — making an authoritative tackle for the Trojans against Penn State in the 2009 Rose Bowl. That was the next-to-last great moment for the Pete Carroll dynasty. (The last great moment was the 2009 win at Ohio State.)

Taylor Mays was one of the special players of a special era for USC football. This year, he had a minor role on Lincoln Riley’s staff but got a much bigger chance to directly coach USC players after the regular season ended. Donte Williams went off to Georgia to recruit for Kirby Smart. This enabled Mays to step in and teach USC’s safeties in preparation for the Holiday Bowl against Louisville.

Donte Williams out. Taylor Mays in.

USC profited in a very big way. The math here is undeniable. Taylor Mays made a big statement. Now let’s talk about what this means for USC in 2024 and beyond:

USC’s secondary was soft for most of the season (minus the Notre Dame game and the early-September cupcake wins). Against Louisville, tackling and coverage clearly improved. The Taylor Mays difference was apparent. It’s hard to avoid noticing how much better this very disappointing position group looked under a new coach. Remember: USC’s incoming coaches did not coach the team for this game. Taylor Mays had a large role for the Holiday Bowl. Lincoln Riley has to be impressed with what he saw.

Taylor Mays deserves some credit for how well this depleted #USC secondary has played. Mays having taken over as the interim DB coach. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 28, 2023

Bryson Shaw said Taylor Mays really stepped up when Donte Williams left. Mays was bumped up to safeties coach when Alex Grinch was fired and took on more responsibility when Williams left. #USC’s secondary was really impressive tonight. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 28, 2023

I think we should hire Taylor Mays to be on staff. He could be a hell of a recruiter and be a local CA rooted guy. Also Lynn specializes in his position so he can learn and we don’t have to be as reliant on him. They played really well today idk — LA (@LASportsFanatic) December 28, 2023

Taylor mays taught them boys how to tackle in the open field — 🥷❤️‍🔥🏆 (@USCShowYo) December 28, 2023

Found myself saying “these boys hittin!” A lot last night! Taylor Mays is one of my all-time favorite USC safeties who’s bringing physicality back to the program ✌🏾 https://t.co/ODdGhJgLdp — Ryan Wesley (@coachwes_23) December 28, 2023

So wait.. Donte Williams leaves USC & then the secondary doesn’t give up any explosive pass plays? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/77EOjz3NUh — D’Anton Lynn’s Disciple ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) December 28, 2023

Yea USC gotta keep Taylor Mays on the staff. Secondary played ball last night. Kept everything in front. — CK 10 (@Katdaddy23) December 28, 2023

Lincoln Riley surely wants Taylor Mays on staff. How could he not want him? The real question is if Taylor Mays wants to be a defensive coordinator at another program. Chances are Mays would be happy as the safeties coach for 2024, but he might then want to make a jump in 2025 as he develops his coaching career. How is USC going to deal with Taylor Mays if it becomes clear he is a rising star?

D’Anton Lynn, just 34 years old, is probably going to stay at USC for several seasons. The only thing which might get in the way of that is if Lynn is so good so quickly that he would jump for a head coaching job in 2026. Would Taylor Mays be willing to stay through 2025 as safeties coach with the hope that the DC job might open up, or will Mays want a coordinator job in 2025?

Let’s point this out: If Lynn is a hot enough commodity to take a head coaching job in two years, that means USC’s defense will have been elite, so either way, this is a good problem for the Trojans to have.

The more interesting figure on USC’s coaching staff, relative to Taylor Mays, is Doug Belk. He is in charge of the secondary. Mays, if he is retained for 2024, would be working with — and under — Belk, who was a former coordinator at Houston and was willing to come to USC to coach a position group. Might Belk stay at USC for only one year as a way to build his resume? If he looks for a head coach or coordinator job in 2025, Mays could slide into the role of secondary coach (not just safeties coach) and have a long-term path to promotions at USC. Mays could be safeties coach in 2024, secondary coach in 2025, and then maybe defensive coordinator in 2027 or 2028 after Lynn — successful and triumphant — leaves for a head coaching job somewhere.

We will see what happens.

For years, it was believed that Donte Williams’ value as a recruiter was so great that USC needed to keep him. Now, it’s clear that Williams’ coaching was so mediocre that it was holding the program back.

Taylor Mays has a chance to become an ace recruiter who also coaches well. We will see if this display from the USC secondary changes the dynamics of both recruiting and the transfer portal for safeties who want to play for a top program.

USC played like a top program in the Holiday Bowl, thanks to Taylor Mays.

