USC is intent on landing elite pass rusher Nasir Wyatt from Mater Dei

Anyone who follows USC football knows the Trojans need to keep top prospects home in Southern California, especially on defense. It was a stinging blow to lose Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa to Notre Dame last year. Even though KVA played high school football at St. John Bosco, USC couldn’t keep him home. That’s the kind of recruit the Trojans need to win a lot more often in the future.

What has changed for USC is the defensive coaching staff. Under Alex Grinch, USC did not have NFL-quality developers on the defensive staff with the main exception of Shaun Nua, whom Lincoln Riley retained for 2024. Riley surrounded Nua with upgrades at defensive coordinator and the other defensive staffing positions, all with an intent to find better teachers who could develop players and tell families their sons would have NFL-caliber coaching at all defensive position groups. This is why the Trojans have a better chance at keeping Nasir Wyatt, a four-star linebacker from Mater Dei, at home. USC is battling Ohio State, Miami, and Tennessee for the elite prospect. A visit has been lined up with Wyatt by USC. The Trojans need this kind of recruitment to show they’re on the right track with their new defensive coaching staff.

Elite 4-star LB Nasir Wyatt has lined up spring visits to USC, Ohio State, Miami and Tennessee✈️ More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/KfhP5yZIQh pic.twitter.com/KVYFUEp2hc — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 22, 2024

