USC installs new basketball floor with Big Ten logo at Galen Center

It’s a new era at USC. The Trojans are moving into the Big Ten, and that means the next time you watch a USC sports event, you will see a Big Ten logo on the field or court. This seems to be the week in which crews at all of the schools transitioning to the Big Ten are replacing Pac-12 logos with Big Ten logos on football fields and basketball courts. USC basketball has installed a new floor at the Galen Center. Gone are the Pac-12 markings. The Big Ten logo is now found in the painted area. The move which was announced two years ago and has been in the works for a long time is now finally happening in an outward, tangible, physical way. This is history unfolding in front of us.

Get ready for a new USC basketball season with games on Big Ten Network instead of Pac-12 Network. USC basketball will be more visible than before. USC women’s basketball will begin the most anticipated season in school history since 1993-1994. New floor, new era, new optimism. It’s a fresh start at USC.

