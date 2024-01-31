USC hosts elite 2025 running back Karson Cox

Karson Cox has USC’s full attention. The 6-foot, 205-pound running back from Hesperia (California) Oak Hills had a great visit with USC over the weekend and could be a major get for the Trojans in the 2025 class.

Cox doubles as a running back and cornerback. Cox ran for 1,349 yards at an incredible 10.5 yards per carry and 19 touchdowns in 10 games this past season. He also caught 12 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense at corner, he has 83 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in his three seasons.

As a track athlete, he ran 11.22 100-meter dash and 22.93 in the 200-meter race as a sophomore, one of the fastest times in the state of California.

“I had a great relationship with the running back coach (Kiel McDonald) before when he was at Utah. He was just very patient with the offer because USC doesn’t really offer California running backs like that because they recruit just nationally.”

“My decision timeline would be after the summer,” he said. “Maybe the second week of August around there. That’s when I will announce my commitment, around August.”

Cox also has offers from Oregon, Washington, Washington State, Cal, Nebraska, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, UNLV and Utah. On3 gives USC football the edge, giving Cox a 32 percent chance of staying in Southern California.

Let’s make RBU a thing again at USC! Karson Cox 4⭐️ RB 25’ Fight On! ✌️ https://t.co/CNcroNq3JN — Trojan Football fan (@TrojanFBx) January 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire