USC hosts coveted, high-value Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske

The transfer portal season is heating up, and the USC Trojans are going to be a hot commodity once again.

Lincoln Riley came in last year and landed a ton of high-profile names, with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and Oregon star RB Travis Dye as a couple of them, not to mention Jordan Addison.

Before we continue with this story, let’s make one point clear: Pursuing a Mid-American Conference transfer might not seem like that big a deal. The MAC is not stuffed with high-end talent. However, you might remember that Central Michigan offensive lineman Eric Fisher was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he is still in the league a decade later. He has had a very good career, and he’s a MAC product.

A conference doesn’t have to be 10 or 20 deep in talent. Just getting one key prospect from a smaller conference can change everything.

Now let’s continue with our story:

This year should be more of the same for USC in terms of raiding the transfer portal. The Trojans are wasting no time trying to add talent to the roster. This weekend, Western Michigan defensive standout Braden Fiske will be taking a visit to USC as the Trojans continue to shore up the defensive side of the ball (h/t TrojanSeij).

Former Western Michigan's Braden Fiske will visit USC this weekend. One of the most sought after in the Portal. He had 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks across his career. 👀✌️ pic.twitter.com/r7TY4StlEQ — TrojanSeij ✌️ (@TrojanSeijo) December 16, 2022

The Trojans already landed in the top three for Coastal Carolina transfer LB Josaiah Stewart, and they got good news when Shane Lee announced he would return to L.A. for his final year of college football.

Alex Grinch and Lincoln Riley need to prioritize getting help on defense, especially after a brutal ending to the season despite having one of the best offenses in college football, which included the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback.

Story continues

Fiske is a popular name in the portal, and he is fresh off as a visit to Florida State. In 2022, he finished the year with 57 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, so his presence in L.A. would be a tremendous addition.

List

How to watch the 7 bowl games on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire