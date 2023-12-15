USC is hosting former Mississippi State RB Jo’Quavious Marks

Mississppi State running back Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. USC could be a potential landing spot for the senior running back.

In four seasons at Mississippi State, Marks had 1,883 yards rushing and 1,225 yards receiving yards. In 2023 he finished with 573 yards and 4 touchdowns on 121 carries while making 23 catches for 167 yards and 2 scores.

The running back was limited at times this past season due to a leg injury. Nicknamed Woody, Marks is a target to watch at USC with the Trojans losing MarShawn Lloyd to the draft and Raleek Brown entering the transfer portal.

Marks is expected to visit USC this weekend.

MarShawn Lloyd was an SEC transfer portal running back who added value to the Trojans’ running back room in 2023. We will soon see if USC can add yet another SEC running back in the portal and boost its running back stable heading into the Big Ten in 2024.

Mississippi State RB Transfer Jo'Quavious Marks (80.8) would have had the 2nd highest rushing grade on Georgia this past year. His 4.8 yards per carry would have been 3rd (min 100 carries). He rushed for 49 yards on 7 carries averaging 5.9 yards per carry vs Georgia in 2022. pic.twitter.com/95mm7flnJ1 — The Bulldawg Report (@ReportBulldawg) December 14, 2023

Mississippi State star running back Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks is now officially in the transfer portal. NFL scouts have had grades on him in the fourth-to-fifth round range. https://t.co/iYs9PNRebw — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 11, 2023

