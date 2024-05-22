USC to host Rutgers on Fox for Big Ten Friday Night Football special

We all wondered how the new Big Ten Conference — with USC, Oregon, Washington, and UCLA on board — would reshape college football scheduling and television programming in 2024. What new experiences would Big Ten football give us with an 18-team super-sized conference format? We are beginning to get some answers. Fox Sports just released its Friday Night Big Ten schedule for the coming football season. USC is part of it, and so is Rutgers.

USC hosts Rutgers at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Friday night, Oct. 25. If you have attended evening games at the Coliseum and have lamented the difficulty of getting through Los Angeles traffic in order to make the game on time, you don’t have to worry about that problem in this game. It won’t be a 5 or 6 p.m. start. It won’t even be at 6:30 or 7. No, this is an 8 p.m. start against Rutgers. Grab some dinner and then settle in for some late-night USC Big Ten football. Follow Rutgers Wire for more on this game.

