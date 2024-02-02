USC will host 2024 four-star edge rusher Ratumana Bulabalavu on official visit

According to 247Sports‘ Greg Biggins, 2024 four-star edge rusher Ratumana Bulabalavu is set to take official visits to both USC and Utah this weekend.

The Army And Navy Academy (California) product has re-opened his recruitment after asking for his release from his NLI. Bulabalavu decommtted from Washington after head coach Kalen Debeor took the Alabama job.

This past season Bulabalavu exploded on the recruiting scene, going from a two-star to a four-star rating in just one year. He recorded 99 tackles, 19 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. In his junior season he racked up a stellar 23.5 sacks and 30 tackles for a loss.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Bulabalavu is ranked as the 48th-best player in the state by ESPN, 61st by 247Sports, and 69th by Rivals.com. The Trojans need all the disruptive and dynamic defensive players they can get, especially up front. This would be a big splash for USC, especially given the elite defensive coaching staff the Trojans have assembled. USC is in a much better position to develop defensive players compared to one year ago under Alex Grinch and Donte Williams.

Carlsbad (Calif.) Army and Navy Academy DL Ratumana Bulabalavu de-committed from #Washington a week ago and has a pair of official visits lined up this week, including one to #Utah later today https://t.co/5UdnSDYoSU pic.twitter.com/Q4Ow5KGHXi — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 31, 2024

