USC hopes Auburn doesn’t swoop in and snatch elite Trojan recruit

Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback and Elite 11 finalist Julian Lewis has been very active this summer. He has made visits to Auburn, Alabama, Indiana and one remaining visit (his third total) to Colorado, all white remaining committed verbally to USC.

“The Tigers remain the fiercest competition for USC and Lewis has been on The Plains several times this calendar year including a recent 7v7 tourney his high school team won. Early returns from the visit to Auburn are strong per a source,” recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong recently wrote.

“I’m still locked in with USC,” Lewis told Wiltfong. “That’s my spot, that’s where I’m at. I’m just running through the experience because you only get to do this one time, and everybody’s like — just enjoy what you have, enjoy the process. I’m going to go around and see how I feel with everything, but right now I’m 100 percent with Lincoln Riley and USC.”

The Max Preps Second Team All-American was one of 20 signal-callers from around the country in the three-day scouting competition in Los Angeles at the Elite 11 event this past week.

Lewis has dominated high school football through his two years of play, entering as one of the best players out of the gate. As a freshman, he threw for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as he led Carrollton to a 14-1 record, according to MaxPreps. As a sophomore, he passed for 3,094 yards, 48 touchdowns and only two interceptions as Carrolton went 11-2.

