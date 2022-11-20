USC Hollywood script: much-maligned Korey Foreman makes game-sealing INT vs UCLA

You cannot possibly make this stuff up.

No, please. You did not think this was possible. I didn’t think it was possible. None of us thought this was possible. Not in our wildest dreams, not in a million years.

No, USC beating UCLA was entirely realistic. That wasn’t remarkably surprising.

The surprise is is that of all people to make the game-sealing play in the USC-UCLA game on Saturday night in Pasadena, it was:

A USC defensive player, not an offensive player

It was not Tuli Tuipulotu or Mekhi Blackmon or Calen Bullock or Shane Lee or Ralen Goforth — those five guys might have been reasonable selections to make a huge play, but it wasn’t any of them (we could also include Max Williams, maybe also Tyrone Taleni)

Korey Foreman made the play

Korey Foreman. You know, the highly-rated recruit who barely got on the field, who was injured a lot, who didn’t log a ton of practice time, who was behind schedule nearly the whole 2022 season after his washout 2021 under Donte Williams and Todd Orlando.

That guy.

That’s the guy who won this game for USC.

We have reactions to USC’s defensive struggles and takeaways versus UCLA, and the Foreman pick which won the game, sending the Trojans to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas on Dec. 2.

GOOD START

Great job by Shane Lee holding up fine in coverage on a deep wheel route. Bruins will punt. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 20, 2022

ENCOURAGING

Max Williams said NOPE! — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) November 20, 2022

THIS IS EXPECTED

Tuli is making his presence felt on defense already. Great to see. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 20, 2022

CAUGHT OFF GUARD

Uptempo working for UCLA this drive. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 20, 2022

CENTRAL TRUTH

USC's defense was always going to give. The issue here is USC's offense literally shooting themselves in the foot instead of going up 14-0. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 20, 2022

GULP

And the Bruins are into the end zone one play later. Just a little bit of a coverage bust. pic.twitter.com/Y3eKKFZsMJ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 20, 2022

BIG PROBLEM

Charbonnet gets like 4 extra yards on every carry. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) November 20, 2022

HANGING IN

Shane Lee all over Zach Charbonnet in those back-to-back run stops. — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 20, 2022

WHAT?!

#USC tries a short kickoff and it doesn't work. #UCLA with great field position. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 20, 2022

SLOPPY

Thompson-Robinson completes a pass to Kam Brown for 15 yards but another 15 yards is tacked on for a face mask penalty on Mekhi Blackmon. UCLA gets to the USC 15-yard line with the play. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 20, 2022

INEXPLICABLE

USC had some momentum when they closed it to 14-10 but then pooch-kicked the kickoff and handed the Bruins great field position to start their next drive. If we had a Special Teams coach, I’d fire him. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 20, 2022

PLOT TWIST

#USC comes up with the turnover. Mekhi Blackmon with the pick. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 20, 2022

LUCKY BREAK

UCLA receiver slips, Mekhi Blackmon picks off DTR and suddenly USC has the chance the take the lead going into halftime. What a swing in momentum. — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 20, 2022

CRAZY

And there's Shane Lee leaping up for the pick across the middle of the field. USC has the ball at the UCLA 48, one timeout and 14 seconds left — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 20, 2022

VIDEO

Interception Shane Lee. Came right after a near pick-six for Max Williams. #USC pic.twitter.com/4XFwPSzg2z — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022

MAX EFFORT

This might be the best game of the season so far for Max Williams. I feel like he’s everywhere tonight #USC — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

MAX VALUE

Games like this are often decided by good football players. Max Williams is just a good football player. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) November 20, 2022

ANOTHER BIG PLAY

SHOCKING FUMBLE BY DTR

ANOTHER FAILURE WITH A 2-SCORE LEAD

What an answer by the Bruins. 8 plays, 85 yards, touchdown. USC lead is 34-31 — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 20, 2022

THE PATTERN

All season long, USC gets a cushion and then immediately relaxes. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 20, 2022

FAMILIAR

Hurt thumb and all, DTR leads UCLA on a pretty effortless drive down the field for a TD. Our ability to contain the edges has been a major problem all season and it was brutal on that drive. Bruins picked up easy yards every time they bounced something outside. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 20, 2022

SIGH

I really hope nobody took the under in this game. Like, c'mon, you get what you deserve with that. … UCLA strikes quickly on that 55-yard touchdown to Logan Loya and the #USC lead is now 41-38. Many more points to come … — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

MAKES SENSE

Maybe don't give the QB with a hurt hand a target that's wide open by 20 yards… — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 20, 2022

FEELS A LOT LIKE UTAH

Touchdown #UCLA. Not sure we are going to see any stops in this quarter. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 20, 2022

HISTORY (THE WRONG KIND)

With the next score (unless it's a safety), this will be the highest-scoring game in USC-UCLA history. Last year (95 pts) is the record — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 20, 2022

NO WAY!

PURE HOLLYWOOD

Korey Foreman with the biggest play of #USC's season. pic.twitter.com/unjC0B09Pd — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022

WILD NOISES

KOREY FOREMAN!!!! JSHEHEHEHAGE — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

POWERFUL IMAGE

What a moment for #USC’s Korey Foreman pic.twitter.com/HWv6rXfVk5 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

