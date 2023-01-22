USC holds off late Arizona State rally to salvage road trip split

USC men's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 77-69 on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Tempe. The Trojans improve to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play, while the Sun Devils fall to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.