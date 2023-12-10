USC hires national champion head coach for defensive staff position

If you were looking for clear indications that USC is serious about developing a good defense, the hire of D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator was a good start. However, the Trojans couldn’t stop there. They needed to do more.

How about hiring the head coach of the North Dakota State FCS dynasty and bringing him to Los Angeles to coach linebackers and become a second central teacher on the defensive side of the ball?

Does that sound good?

Matt Entz, head coach of North Dakota State, is heading to USC.

College Sports Wire has more:

“Entz, who coached the Bison for the past five seasons, will coach the Trojans linebackers and serve as the team’s assistant head coach for the defense.

“In his five years at the helm, NDSU went 60-10 overall and 32-7 in conference games. He led the Bison to FCS National Championships in 2019 and 2021, including an undefeated 16-0 season in his 2019 coaching debut. North Dakota State also appeared in the FCS National Championship game in 2022, losing to South Dakota State.”

We will have a lot more on this story in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire