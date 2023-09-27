USC Heisman Trophy winner evaluates Colorado heading into its clash with USC

Former NFL Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson, who won the Heisman Trophy for the USC Trojans in 1968, had a lot to say about the upcoming matchup between his Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Simpson, during a recent appearance on the “It Is What It Is” YouTube show, said: “I think it’s going to be a high scoring game. I don’t know if Colorado, because of their lines, can keep up with SC, but I do know their skill position players can. I’ve been critical the last two years of USC’s secondary. I think they’re poor tacklers in USC’s secondary. But your skill position players can play with anybody. Speed wins.

“SC is a fast team,” Simpson said, “Oregon, I think, surprised them (Colorado) about how fast Oregon is. Oregon’s been fast for a number of years ever since some of Snoop Dogg’s guys from his Pop Warner league started going up there playing for them. But they’re a fast team and the advantage that SC and Oregon has over Colorado is in the offensive and defensive line.

“They’ve got bigger guys, who are probably a little bit more mature. I know Deion [Sanders] this offseason is praying that some of these big, starting, all-conference linemen from other schools transfer to him then he can turn that program — he’s got it turned around — but he can make them a national competing team if he can get those linemen.”

