USC head coach Andy Enfield discusses the state of basketball around Los Angeles

USC men's basketball head coach Andy Enfield says he likes when UCLA is good and declares Los Angeles "the best basketball city the United States," adding that his job is "just to keep up with everybody else in the city."

