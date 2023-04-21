USC, having recruited Duce Robinson, could pursue another two-sport star

USC just recruited two-sport star Duce Robinson. This reality naturally means that whenever another two-sport athlete (who plays football as one of the two sports) is available in the larger recruiting or transfer marketplace, the Trojans will emerge as a natural candidate.

Guess what? A two-sport star who plays football is on the market.

Ole Miss defensive lineman Tywone Malone entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. This past season, Malone played in all 13 games and recorded 10 total tackles as a redshirt freshman. Max Olson of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Malone arrived in Oxford as a freshman in 2021 as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites, a member of the ESPN 300 ranked No. 45, and tabbed as the No. 62 overall prospect nationally by 247Sports Composite via Bergen Catholic School HS Jamesburg (NJ).

The defensive tackle was a viral sensation as a big-time dual-sport athlete. In his two years on the diamond at Ole Miss, Malone carried a .263 average with the Rebels in 13 games with five hits in 19 at-bats and three home runs with five RBI.

USC could go from Duce to dos — as in two double-sport athletes, not just one.

Ole Miss DL Tywone Malone has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. The 6-4, 315-pound DT and former top-100 recruit also plays baseball for the Rebels. — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 19, 2023

