USC hangs on to hand Colorado second straight loss
Yahoo Sports’ breaks down USC’s 48-41 win over Colorado and the lingering issue that could prevent the Trojans from being a title contender.
Yahoo Sports’ breaks down USC’s 48-41 win over Colorado and the lingering issue that could prevent the Trojans from being a title contender.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
USC is a 21.5-point favorite at Colorado.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
Follow the action all day Saturday as we keep you updated on Week 5 action.
Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances for the AL East champion Orioles this season.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The ref allegedly ejected the player afterward.
Nick Sanchez said he was hit by a 'cheap shot' while walking back to his hauler after the race. Per media at the track, the alleged aggressor was Matt Crafton.
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
David Njoku was treated by team medical personnel and did not go to a hospital after suffering burns while lighting a fire pit at his home.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Another session, another round of domination for Europe, including the worst beating in Ryder Cup foursomes history.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.