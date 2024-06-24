USC guard Isaiah Collier will attend 2024 NBA draft in person

The 2024 NBA draft is right around the corner on June 26. USC’s Isaiah Collier will be in attendance.

The USC guard appeared in 27 games his freshman year and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He shot 49 percent from the floor, but just 33.8 percent from the 3-point line and 67.3 percent from the free throw line. His jump shooting will need to improve in the pros, and he will need to find a team whose coaching and player development points of emphasis reward constant flow and movement in halfcourt situations. Collier did not find a sustained rhythm to his offensive game at USC under Andy Enfield.

Collier had his freshman season stopped for a month in January by a fractured hand, but he resumed play at a high level and was selected to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team.

Collier was the No. 1 high school recruit in the country out of Wheeler High School in Marietta (Georgia) and co-MVP of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. Prior to his freshman season, Collier was a favorite to become a top-five pick in this draft. He has since dropped from that projected range, but is still predicted to be a first-round pick by most.

NEWS: USC point guard Isaiah Collier has received a green room invite to attend the NBA Draft with his family, a source told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/26tE5iNSx4 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 14, 2024

Which NBA Team do you want to see draft Isaiah Collier? 🤔 • 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

• 49.0 FG% 33.8 3PT% 67.3 FT% – What makes Collier attractive as a prospect is his athleticism, passing chops and downhill ability. A blur in transition, can set up his… pic.twitter.com/bWZhXaEQfd — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) June 1, 2024

