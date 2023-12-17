USC grabs yet another elite Oregon State defensive player in the portal

The diminished position and status of Oregon State football in conference realignment has created an opportunity for other schools. With Oregon State being homeless in 2024 — no longer part of a Power Five conference due to the death of the Pac-12 and OSU’s inability to land a spot in the Big 12, Big Ten, or ACC — the Beavers have a downgraded program with a less attractive schedule. Some high-profile Oregon State players are naturally thinking about jumping ship, especially since former coach Jonathan Smith did precisely that by going to Michigan State.

Oregon State players are searching for new landing spots. USC has now grabbed a second Oregon State defensive star in a 12-hour span. Saturday night, the Trojans claimed linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. Sunday morning, Akili Arnold — Easton’s brother — committed to USC.

The Trojans are building quality and depth on defense. What’s especially exciting here is that the Arnold brothers are seasoned, proven defensive players, not projects who will need a lot of teaching and development. With a strong defensive coaching staff being assembled at USC, the recipe for a strong season in 2024 is becoming apparent.

5-foot-11, 200-pound #OregonState safety transfer Akili Arnold has committed to #USC. He will be a sixth-year senior in 2024: pic.twitter.com/7xxsQfcdNt — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 17, 2023

