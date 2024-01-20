Can USC grab another Arizona football transfer? This time it might be harder

The USC Trojans have grabbed a number of players from the Arizona Wildcats in the transfer portal in recent years. Dorian Singer, Christian Roland-Wallace, Kyon Barrs, and other players have made their way from Tucson to Los Angeles. Now, after Jedd Fisch left for Washington, a lot of Arizona players have entered the transfer portal.

USC could use a few of them.

Roll Tide Wire made a list of Arizona players Alabama could use. USC should want to pursue these same players. We’ll look at one of them: offensive lineman Raymond Pulido.

Roll Tide Wire offered this overview:

“Before signing with Arizona, Raymond Pulido was committed to Alabama for four months. The native of Apple Valley, California has entered the transfer portal after one season in Tuscon. With Pulido being from the West Coast, he was recruited by Washington’s coaching staff coming out of high school. Therefore, it makes sense for Alabama’s new coaching staff to pursue Pulido.

“He saw some playing time as a freshman for the Wildcats. With Alabama losing starting offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor to the transfer portal, it makes sense to bring in someone who has some familiarity with the program and some experience playing at the Power Five level.”

It will be harder for USC to get these transfers since Washington, Alabama, and Ohio State are all in the market for a lot of players in the portal. We will see what the Trojans can do.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire