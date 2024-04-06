This USC golf signee tied an Augusta National Women’s Amateur record in final round

Jasmine Koo is leaving Augusta National with hardware.

The 18-year-old had a rollercoaster round on Saturday at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which began with a birdie at No. 2, followed by bogey, double-bogey, bogey on holes 4-6.

The University of Southern California signee righted the ship, however, with eagles on Nos. 8 and 15.

Koo earned two pairs of crystal highball glasses for the accomplishment.

“I played three really bad holes, was 3-over for the day, and I looked at my caddie and said, ‘Let’s just enjoy every shot,’” Koo said.

That’s what happened.

Competing in her first ANWA, Koo finished the event at 3-under par, which proved good enough for fourth place.

“I began the round super nervous,” Koo admitted. “I’ve never been to an event with so many patrons, and I made a few hiccups early. But, honestly, after making those mistakes it took the pressure off.”

ANWA: Photos from Augusta National

On the par-5 8th hole, the teenager hit a 3-wood to 25 feet and sank the eagle putt.

At No. 15, Koo knocked down a 4-wood from 194 yards, leaving 12 feet for eagle.

“My caddie (Colby Albert) and I had a disagreement about the line,” Koo said. “I saw less break, and he thought it broke more.”

Albert, a local looper at Augusta National, saw the correct break, and convinced his player to play the line.

“When that eagle went in, it was the loudest roar I’ve heard in my life,” Koo said. “I just smiled and gave a strong fist pump.”

Koo joins Ingrid Lindblad (2022) as the only ANWA player with two eagles in the final round.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek