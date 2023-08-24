USC goes on Pac-12 Network this weekend while small schools are on ESPN

It is bad that the Pac-12 has died. USC playing Oregon, Washington and Utah is fun and interesting. So many of us who are fans of USC and fans of college football grew up with these West Coast rivalries and the familiar regional matchups against particular opponents.

Going to Corvallis to play Oregon State is regularly a challenge for USC.

Going to Seattle to play the Washington Huskies often felt like a main event for the Trojans over many decades, going back to the late 1970s against Don James’ teams.

USC’s comeback win over Arizona State in 2005 is one of the most memorable games of the Pete Carroll era.

USC’s close win over Stanford in 2004 kept that perfect season alive.

We’re going to miss the Pac-12 in terms of the football memories and the Saturday nights against schools who might have hated the Trojans, but certainly enjoyed the challenge of playing USC as a fellow Western institution. We didn’t wish the Pac-12 died, but we — as USC bloggers at Trojans Wire — have expressed solidarity with USC fans who saw how amateurish and unprofessional the Pac-12 CEO Group was. Decisions were made which did not serve USC’s and the conference’s best interests, as everyone else in America now understands on a deeper level.

We all wished the Pac-12 made good decisions, but it didn’t. That’s why USC and its fans wanted to leave for the Big Ten.

In this final Pac-12 football season, USC fans can remind everyone else how bad this conference’s leadership truly was over the past several years. Just look at the Week Zero football schedule as a representative example:

USC ON PAC-12 NETWORK

Sep 15, 2018; Boulder. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This Saturday, you can find USC on Pac-12 Network. The No. 6 team in the country, the preseason pick to win the Pac-12, is on Pac-12 Network on a Saturday when there are only seven total games being played.

NOTRE DAME ON NBC

Notre Dame is on NBC this Saturday. The Fighting Irish play Navy in Ireland at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. No television access problems exist when Notre Dame is involved.

OHIO BOBCATS ON FOX SPORTS 1

Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Want to watch the Ohio Bobcats and the San Diego State Aztecs this Saturday? You can just flip on Fox Sports 1. Easy to find. Widely available. Fox Sports 1 is your home for MAC football this weekend.

HAWAII ON SEC NETWORK

Nov 5, 2022; Fresno State vs Hawaii. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Hawaii is on SEC Network this Saturday against Vanderbilt. SEC Network is a niche channel, but it has a lot more distribution than Pac-12 Network, including and especially DirecTV.

Hawaii is easier to watch on television than USC this weekend. Fun times.

JACKSONVILLE STATE IS EASIER TO WATCH ON TV THAN USC THIS WEEKEND

Jacksonville State is on CBS Sports Network, a much more accessible channel than Pac-12 Network, this Saturday. Jacksonville State is easier to watch on your television than USC on the first weekend of the new college football season.

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL IS EASIER TO WATCH ON TV THAN USC IN WEEK ZERO

Louisiana Tech gets things started this Saturday at home vs Florida International. You can watch on CBS Sports Network, kickoff at 8. — TheTimFletcherShow (@FletchWorldWide) August 22, 2023

UMASS ON ESPN, USC ON PAC-12 NETWORK

ESPN loses Big Ten football but adds UMass. All jokes aside, this is a big-time exposure improvement for UMass football. https://t.co/7bpJQ6Xfpc — Frank the Tank (@frankthetank111) August 18, 2022

NEW MEXICO STATE ON ESPN, USC ON PAC-12 NETWORK

