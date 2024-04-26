USC gives Lindsay Gottlieb a contract extension following deepest NCAA Tournament run in 30 years

Southern California head coach Lindsay Gottlieb calls to her players during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Baylor in the women's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California coach Lindsay Gottlieb has signed a contract extension through the 2029-30 season after the Trojans reached the NCAA Elite Eight in her third season and made their deepest tournament run in 30 years, athletic director Jen Cohen announced Friday.

With star JuJu Watkins leading the way, the Trojans went 29-6, were ranked as high as No. 3 and earned their first No. 1 NCAA seed since 1986.

“We couldn’t be more excited to extend Lindsay and keep her as a part of the Trojan Family for years to come,” Cohen said. “She has built a program we are extremely proud of and one that has had an incredible impact on our University and entire community.

"Lindsay has led us back to national prominence at a time when the sport is as popular as it’s ever been. The future of USC Women’s Basketball is extremely bright and we can’t wait to support her and see where we go under her leadership.”

The Trojans won the Pac-12 Tournament for the second time in program history, and their 29 wins and No. 3 ranking were their best since 1986.

Terms of Gottlieb's contract were not disclosed.

“I’m honored to be the head coach at USC, representing both the incredible alumni of our program, and the young women I have the privilege to coach each and every day," she said. "We set out to restore USC to the highest echelon of women’s basketball, and the magic we experienced this season was a byproduct of the vision, belief and efforts of so many. ... But this is just the beginning. We have much more to accomplish. I’m thrilled to be here for a long time. Fight On!”

