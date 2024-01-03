USC gives former Oregon State receiver an offer in the transfer portal

The transfer portal has been busy for USC and a lot of other college football programs. Malachi Nelson entered in a bit of a surprising move. On Tuesday, the Trojans landed Tufts (Division III) receiver Jaden Richardson in what could be a very underrated signing.

Now, the Trojans have offered Silas Bolden, an Oregon State transfer who just entered the portal. Bolden announced the offer from USC on his X account on Tuesday night. Bolden had just entered the portal on Tuesday and USC wasted no time making an offer for him.

Bolden just finished his junior season with 718 yards and five touchdowns on 51 receptions in an expanded role for Oregon State, but the departures of Jonathan Smith to Michigan State and DJ Uiagalelei to Florida State have sent a lot of changes throughout the roster in Corvallis under new head coach Trent Bray. It’s very understandable that Bolden would want a fresh start. Lincoln Riley has noticed.

The Trojans are active in the portal and need to augment their 2024 roster heading into the Big Ten.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire