USC gets one piece of great news in Damonic Williams transfer choice

It’s not good for USC that Damonic Williams chose to play football at Oklahoma. The Trojans could have used an elite defensive tackle. USC fans had accepted that Williams was asking for more NIL money than what USC should have been willing to pay. Nevertheless, it’s one big tackle off the board in the transfer portal. However, while Williams going to OU is bad in the sense that he didn’t choose USC, there is a specific piece of very good news attached to this story: Williams isn’t going to LSU.

LSU Tigers Wire has more:

“On Thursday night, TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams committed to Oklahoma. The native of Mission Hills, California, had previously visited LSU on Monday.

“It’s a tough miss for the Tigers, who only return two players along the defensive line with game experience — Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee. For now, that need remains unfilled. However, other targets remain available such as Michigan State’s Simeon Barrow Jr. and Kent State’s CJ West.”

USC plays LSU in Week 1 of the 2024 season in Las Vegas. LSU not getting a high-end defensive tackle is fantastic news for the Trojans, who need a defensive tackle of their own. Michigan State transfer Derrick Harmon is the biggest target on the board for USC. We’ll see if the Trojans and LSU both land a key prospect, or if one school gets the clear upper hand over the other.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire