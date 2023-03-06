USC G Andrew Vorhees tears ACL at combine

One of the most promising interior offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL draft is former USC guard Andrew Vorhees. He was certainly a player the Pittsburgh Steelers would want to keep an eye on. Unfortunately for Vorhees, his draft future is now up in the air after tearing his ACL during drills at the NFL Scouting Comine.

Vorhees should still be drafted and given it is a clean tear, the injury shouldn’t raise too many red flags. Medical technology is remarkable and after an ACL tear in early March, he could be up and working out by training camp. He isn’t likely to play in 2023 but this shouldn’t scare teams off given Vorhees potential and scheme versatility

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1632760970333282312

More 2023 NFL draft!

Big changes in new Steelers 7-round mock draft after the combine 8 Steelers takeaways after the NFL Scouting Combine Georgia OT Broderick Jones runs blazing 40-yard dash

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire