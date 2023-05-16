USC’s future conference might make a significant change in football policy

It hasn’t been a huge point of interest to USC fans, but now it is: The Big Ten’s workings and methods now matter more to the Trojans than ever before. Given the fact that USC will join the Big Ten next year, changes made by the conference are going to affect the Trojans to a certain degree.

There is news to report about the Big Ten’s oversight of its football programs.

Rutgers Wire has more on the story:

“In (Brett) McMurphy’s reporting, he cites a source in saying that “The Big Ten is ‘strongly considering’ removing its requirement for league teams to play a Power Five nonconference team, starting in 2024.”

“Since Greg Schiano’s return to Rutgers football, the ACC has featured into the Power Five scheduling for the program. All three opponents from the ACC have ties to Rutgers dating back to the Big East days.

“In 2021, Rutgers beat Syracuse on the road in their second game of the season. Last year, they won at Boston College in their season opener.

“This year, Rutgers hosts Virginia Tech in the third game of the season.”

Let’s say a few more things about all of this:

NOTRE DAME

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view of Notre Dame Stadium just before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

With a number of Big Ten teams playing Notre Dame, the value and significance of requiring all Big Ten teams to play a nonconference Power Five game makes less sense.

TELEVISION

USA TODAY Sports / Fighting Irish Wire

With NBC having both Notre Dame and Big Ten football, the overlaps in television coverage create a more complicated picture for member schools. Creating more, not less, scheduling flexibility is therefore more important for the Big Ten.

USC PROBABLY INFLUENCED THIS

Notre Dame green jerseys vs USC in 2005 — USA TODAY Sports

Since USC plays Notre Dame every season but not every other Big Ten team can play the Irish, the Big Ten probably sensed that an unavoidable imbalance was going to define its future football schedules. Removing the Power Five requirement creates less complexity.

HOW THIS WON'T AFFECT USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) poses for a photo during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

USC will probably play Stanford and/or Cal in “nonconference” games once the Trojans leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, so this Big Ten proposal, if enacted, wouldn’t really change the equation for USC.

HOW THIS MIGHT AFFECT USC

Dec 27, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans running back Javorius Allen (37) dives into the endzone as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Byerson Cockrell (28) defends during the third quarter in the 2014 Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

If more Big Ten teams have a chance to claim bowl eligibility late in the regular season due to having more nonconference scheduling flexibility (and hence, more wins), USC might play more Big Ten teams in situations where those opponents have more to play for. This could make schedules harder for the Trojans. Opponents would be more motivated when playing November games versus Lincoln Riley.

