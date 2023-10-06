USC’s full list of Big Ten football opponents in 2024
USC knows the nine Big Ten football teams it will play in 2024. The opponent list was released on Thursday. Times and dates will be disclosed at a later point in time.
Here are all the Big Ten teams USC will play next year:
AT MARYLAND
This should be a drama-free road game.
AT MICHIGAN
This is the crown jewel on the 2024 USC Big Ten schedule.
AT MINNESOTA
USC should have a huge advantage in this game.
AT UCLA
Nothing says Big Ten football like USC versus UCLA.
AT WASHINGTON
Both teams will look very different one year from now.
VS NEBRASKA
Nebraska fans in the Coliseum? That will be fun.
VS PENN STATE
This is the best home game on the 2024 schedule.
VS RUTGERS
This is one of the easiest games on the 2024 slate for USC.
VS WISCONSIN
Luke Fickell against Lincoln Riley is a great coaching matchup.