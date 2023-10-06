USC’s full list of Big Ten football opponents in 2024

USC knows the nine Big Ten football teams it will play in 2024. The opponent list was released on Thursday. Times and dates will be disclosed at a later point in time.

*

*

Here are all the Big Ten teams USC will play next year:

AT MARYLAND

Nov 21, 2015; Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This should be a drama-free road game.

AT MICHIGAN

USA TODAY Sports syndication

This is the crown jewel on the 2024 USC Big Ten schedule.

AT MINNESOTA

Jan 1, 2020: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

USC should have a huge advantage in this game.

AT UCLA

Nov 19, 2022; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing says Big Ten football like USC versus UCLA.

AT WASHINGTON

Nov 13, 2021; Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams will look very different one year from now.

VS NEBRASKA

Nov 19, 2022; Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska fans in the Coliseum? That will be fun.

VS PENN STATE

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is the best home game on the 2024 schedule.

VS RUTGERS

Nov 5, 2022; Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the easiest games on the 2024 slate for USC.

VS WISCONSIN

Nov 19, 2022; Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Fickell against Lincoln Riley is a great coaching matchup.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire