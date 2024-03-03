USC football wants the Smoke, offers 2026 DB Samari “Smoke” Matthews

Samari Matthews attends William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. He is considered to be a four-star recruit by multiple recruiting sites as a sophomore. He is a member of the 2026 recruiting class. He holds more than 25 offers, including from Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina, North Carolina and others. USC football has offered the man nicknamed “Smoke.”

In his freshman and sophomore years at defensive back, Matthews had 46 tackles, two interceptions, and two tackles for loss.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Matthews was impressive during the 2023 football season at defensive back with his length and reaction skills. He showed an ability to be effective against the run. He plays underneath by closing on the football with good speed while standing out in coverage by turning and running with wide receivers and making plays on the ball in coverage.

“I think I do a good job at just shutting down my side and making teams only attack one side of the field and at just being a leader to my teammates,” Matthews said.

