USC football vs. ASU updates, analysis, score: Ray Anderson resignation speculation swirls

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the USC Trojans in a Week 4 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona State (1-2) is coming off a 29-0 loss against Fresno State.

USC (3-0) was off last week after beating Stanford in Week 2, 56-10.

USC leads the all-time series with ASU, 24-14 and won the most recent meeting between the Pac-12 rivals last season in Los Angeles, 42-25.

This could be the last time these teams play in the foreseeable future, with ASU leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024 and USC leaving the conference for the Big Ten.

Follow our updates for the latest score from the game, as well as analysis and news.

Stream the game: Watch USC vs. Arizona State live with FUBO (free trial)

Ray Anderson resignation speculation swirls after report

Could Ray Anderson soon be out as the Athletic Director at Arizona State University?

While fans have been clamoring for the ASU AD to be fired since the investigation into recruiting allegations under former coach Herm Edwards came to light, a report Saturday indicated that Anderson may resign from his position at ASU.

The report, from Doug Franz on X, said: "Ray Anderson, the Athletic Director of Arizona State, has resigned."

Ray Anderson, the Athletic Director of Arizona State, has resigned.#UnpluggedArmy — doug franz (@UnpluggedDoug) September 23, 2023

Franz, a former radio host on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, currently runs a podcast Doug Franz Unplugged.

Speculation swirled on social media after Franz's report. ASU has not issued a statement.

Return for updates on this situation.

More: Arizona State University needs to fire AD Ray Anderson, ESPN anchor says

Could Ray Anderson be on his way out as Arizona State University athletic director?

How to watch Week 4 college football game between Arizona State, USC

Saturday's ASU vs. USC game can be seen at 7 p.m. MST time on FOX.

It can be streamed on several streaming services, including FUBO (free trial) and Sling.

Tim Brando is on the play-by-play call for the game. Spencer Tillman is the analyst.

More information: How to watch, stream USC vs. ASU football game

How much are Arizona State football tickets vs. USC?

Tickets are still available for the Arizona State Sun Devils' Pac-12 college football game against the USC Trojans on Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

But the prices are going up.

Ticketmaster was offering a pair of tickets for the Week 4 college football game that will feature reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC for $40.78 per ticket (including fees) as of Friday morning.

Several other tickets were going for under $60 each.

More information: USC football vs. Arizona State ticket prices for Pac-12 game on Saturday

ASU football vs. USC game-day information

Going to the game?

While you may be excited to see the USC vs. Arizona State game, you have to get to the stadium first, which presents some challenges.

This guide will help you navigate parking, tailgating and entering the stadium, formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium, for ASU's fourth game of the season.

More information: ASU football Mountain America Stadium game-day parking, tailgating, ticket information

Kenny Dillingham and the ASU football team face a tough challenge against the USC Trojans on Saturday night.

Arizona State football vs. USC picks, predictions

Everyone is predicting a USC win over Arizona State in Saturday's game (at least we haven't seen a pick for ASU win win).

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her ASU football vs. USC scouting report.

ESPN gives USC a 98.1% chance to beat ASU in the contest. Yes, the Sun Devils have a 1.9% shot to upset the Trojans according to the site's analytics.

Pac-12 football predictions: ESPN Matchup Predictor's picks, win probabilities for Week 4

Arizona State vs. USC football odds

USC is a 33.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Trojans are -4500 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1600.

The over/under for the game is set at 61.5 points.

Who wins Week 4 college game?: USC football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds

Pregame reading for USC vs. ASU football Week 4 college football game

ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham's 'playing to win' rant before USC game divides fans

Pac-12 football power rankings: Eight undefeated teams, new No. 1 entering conference play

ASU wide receiver Xavier Guillory hopes to be example for young Native Americans

From 'Jael Mary' to classic overtimes, top games in ASU-USC football history

See Caleb Williams in Arizona while you can, he might not want to play for the Cardinals

Analysis: This could be the last meeting between ASU and USC football. Does anyone care?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: USC vs. ASU football updates, analysis, score for Pac-12 college game