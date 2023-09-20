USC football vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Pac-12 college game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the USC Trojans on Saturday in a Week 4 college football game.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the fourth game of the season for both teams, which will be played at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona State (1-2) is coming off a 29-0 loss against Fresno State.

USC (3-0) was off after beating Stanford in Week 2, 56-10.

USC is a 33.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Trojans are -4500 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1600.

The over/under for the game is set at 61.5 points.

USC leads the all-time series with ASU, 24-14 and won the most recent meeting between the Pac-12 rivals last season in Los Angeles, 42-25.

More: USC football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 4 college game?

Pac-12 football power rankings: Eight undefeated teams, new No. 1 entering conference play

The Arizona State football vs. USC Pac-12 game can be seen on FOX.

How to watch USC vs. Arizona State college football game:

The game can be seen at 7 p.m. MST time on FOX.

It can be streamed on several streaming services, including FUBO (free trial) and Sling.

Tim Brando is on the play-by-play call for the game. Spencer Tillman is the analyst.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch USC vs. Arizona State live with FUBO (free trial)

More: Legendary ASU football QB under fire for supporting Pac-12 rival

More: Arizona State University needs to fire AD Ray Anderson, ESPN anchor says

'You are a disgrace': ASU football fans slam Herm Edwards upon return to social media

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: USC football vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch, stream game