USC football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 4 college game?

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the USC Trojans in a Week 4 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Which team will win the game?

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on FOX.

Arizona State (1-2) coming off a 29-0 loss to Fresno State.

USC (3-0) was off after beating Stanford in Week 2, 56-10.

USC is a 33.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Trojans are -4500 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1600.

The over/under for the game is set at 61.5 points.

USC leads the all-time series with ASU, 24-14 and won the most recent meeting between the Pac-12 rivals last season in Los Angeles, 42-25.

Picks and Parlays: USC 66, ASU 33

Cameron Ross writes: "The Arizona State Sun Devils have been terrible through the first few weeks of the season and will struggle immensely this week against USC. Look for the Trojans to completely dominate every aspect of this game as they coast to the easy win and cover. USC will get everything they want resulting in a blowout win and cover on the road to remain undefeated in 2023."

ESPN: USC has a 98.1% chance to beat ASU

The site gives Arizona State a 1.9% shot at picking up the victory in the Week 4 college football game against USC on Saturday.

Play Picks: USC 36, Arizona State 20

It writes: "USC has a 2-1 advantage over Arizona State in the past three matchups between these two teams. The Sun Devils have a 2-0-1 record against the spread in those games against the Trojans, with the two squads outpacing the point total on one occasion. USC has had the upper hand scoring in those three matchups, totaling 86 points while Arizona State scored 83."

Doc's Sports: Take the Trojans to cover against Sun Devils

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Sun Devils are surrendering 25.7 points per contest, ranking them 87th in the nation. Arizona State has given up a total of 269 yards rushing (89.7 yards/game) as well as 2 touchdowns rushing so far this season. This year, they have given up 77 points. They have allowed 5 touchdowns from the passing game and 203.7 yards/contest, which has them ranked 58th in college football. The Sun Devils defense has taken the field for 195 plays, ranking them 67th in D-1. Their defense has tallied 0 fumbles and 0 picks this season."

College Football News: 19 of 20 writers pick USC to beat ASU

The only pick that went ASU's way was a coin flip.

