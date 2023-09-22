USC football vs. Arizona State tickets still available for Week 4 Pac-12 college game

Tickets are still available for the Arizona State Sun Devils' Pac-12 college football game against the USC Trojans on Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

But the prices are going up.

Ticketmaster was offering a pair of tickets for the Week 4 college football game for $40.78 per ticket (including fees) as of Friday morning.

Several other tickets were going for under $60 each.

The best seats for the game were going for $349.50 per ticket, as of Friday morning.

The tickets are a lot more expensive than those for the Sun Devils' non-conference games.

Ticketmaster was selling ASU vs. Fresno State tickets last week for around $10 each, including fees.

Tickets for the USC game are not as expensive as the ones going for Arizona State's next home game on Oct. 7 against Colorado, however.

Ticketmaster currently has one pair of tickets going for $70 each for that game against Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, with several other tickets costing around $80 each, including fees.

USC football vs. ASU schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Pac-12 college game

Arizona State (1-2) is coming off a 29-0 loss against Fresno State.

USC (3-0) was off last week after beating Stanford in Week 2, 56-10.

USC is a 33.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Trojans are -4500 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1600.

The over/under for the game is set at 61.5 points.

Who wins Week 4 college game?: USC football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds

Tickets for Arizona State football's Pavc-12 game against the USC Trojans are going up.

USC leads the all-time series with ASU, 24-14 and won the most recent meeting between the Pac-12 rivals last season in Los Angeles, 42-25.

Saturday's ASU vs. USC game can be seen at 7 p.m. MST time on FOX.

It can be streamed on several streaming services, including FUBO (free trial) and Sling.

Tim Brando is on the play-by-play call for the game. Spencer Tillman is the analyst.

Stream the game: Watch USC vs. Arizona State live with FUBO (free trial)

Pac-12 football power rankings: Eight undefeated teams, new No. 1 entering conference play

