USC football’s ‘triple stack’ coaching advantage heading into 2024

The USC Trojans have a triple-stack dynamic which works in their favor heading into spring ball and the 2024 offseason.

USC’s first leg of the triple stack is the dismissal of coaches who were holding back the defense: Alex Grinch first, Donte Williams second, and Roy Manning third. Not having coaches from the Oklahoma tree is a cleansing moment for the program and a case of addition by subtraction.

The second part of the triple stack is Taylor Mays. He coached the secondary so expertly in the Holiday Bowl — getting dramatic improvement out of a lot of guys who struggled under Grinch and Williams — that his retention on staff, if secured, makes USC a lot better in 2024.

The third part of the triple stack is the D’Anton Lynn, Matt Entz, and Doug Belk trio. Unlike Taylor Mays, they didn’t coach in the Holiday Bowl, but they all bring impressive credentials to USC. They will build upon what Mays started in the Holiday Bowl, developing USC players at all position groups on defense.

Addition by subtraction. Taylor Mays. The new incoming coaches. This is the triple-stack formula which will make USC’s defense exponentially better in 2024. We talked about this and a lot more at The Voice of College Football:

